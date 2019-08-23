FRIDAY FLASHBACK! Re-live the infamous MCG scoreboard fire on 3AW Football, 20 years on!

It’s been 20 years since the MCG scoreboard caught fire before Richmond’s final round clash with Carlton.

In one of the more dramatic incidents in AFL history, fans were forced onto the ground while fire crews tackled the big blaze in the Ponsford Stand.

The match, which took place on August 27, was in brief danger of not going ahead because of fears the blaze would burn out of control.

Richmond went on to cause an upset, edging the Blues by 11 points in a season that Carlton would later play in the grand final.

