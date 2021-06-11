FRIDAY FLASHBACK! What happened on 3AW Football when the lights went out at Waverley Park

This week marked the 25th anniversary of the lights infamously blacking out during an AFL match at Waverley Park.

St Kilda and Essendon’s clash was called off in the third quarter when the power out the ground stopped working.

It would go down in history as one of the most bizarre nights in football history, with fans descending onto the ground and even setting fire to a goalpost.

“It’s utter pandemonium here at the moment! People have their lighters out. It’s almost like a Duran Duran concert!” a youthful Tony Leonard said via phone while coming back from the commercial break.

