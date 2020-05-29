From The 3AW Vault: 1990 AFL Grand Final – Collingwood v Essendon

With the 2020 AFL season on hold, 3AW will each weekend podcast some of the greatest matches we’ve ever broadcast, corresponding with a clash that was meant to be played each round.

This week: The drama-filled 1990 Grand Final between fierce rivals Collingwood and Essendon.

Your commentators: Rex Hunt and Bill Jacobs.

Special comments: Ron Barassi, Sam Newman and John Murphy.

Click PLAY below, or catch it on your favourite podcasting app.

