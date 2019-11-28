3AW
From the archive: When Clive James joined Ross and John in 2003

31 mins ago
Ross and John

Ross: What are you doing consenting to coming into joints like this at 8am in the morning?

Clive James: I have to be honest about it: I’m hustling.

And so began an interview with the iconic Australian author, critic and broadcaster on 3AW Breakfast in 2003.

We uncovered the delightful chat after learning about his death today, aged 80.

Click PLAY to hear it

Cultural giant gone: Ross and John recall the impact of Clive James

(Photo by Eamonn McCabe/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

Ross and John
News
