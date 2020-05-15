3AW
From The Vault: 1981 VFL Grand Final – Carlton v Collingwood

5 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

With the 2020 AFL season on hold, 3AW will each weekend podcast some of the greatest matches we’ve ever broadcast, corresponding with a clash that was meant to be played each round.

This week: The 1981 AFL Grand Final between fierce rivals Carlton and Collingwood
Your commentators: Harry Beitzel and Bill Jacobs.
Special comments: Mick Irwin and Tommy Lahiff.

Click PLAY below, or catch it on your favourite podcasting app.

