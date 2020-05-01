3AW
From The Vault: 1996 AFL Grand Final – North Melbourne v Sydney

5 hours ago
With the 2020 AFL season on hold, 3AW will each weekend podcast some of the greatest matches we’ve ever broadcast, corresponding with a clash that was meant to be played each round.

This week: The 1996 grand final between North Melbourne and Sydney.
Your commentators: Rex Hunt and Anthony Hudson.
Special comments: Sam Newman, Peter Daicos, Tony Shaw and Ron Barassi.

Click PLAY below, or catch it on your favourite podcasting app.

PIC: Getty Images

