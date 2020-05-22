From The Vault: 2011 Preliminary Final – Collingwood v Hawthorn

With the 2020 AFL season on hold, 3AW will each weekend podcast some of the greatest matches we’ve ever broadcast, corresponding with a clash that was meant to be played each round.

This week: The pulsating 2011 AFL Preliminary Final between Collingwood and Hawthorn.

Your commentators: Tim Lane and Brian Taylor.

Special comments: Tony Shaw, Robert Walls and David King.

Click PLAY below, or catch it on your favourite podcasting app.

PIC: Quinn Rooney / Getty Images