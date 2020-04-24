From The Vault: Collingwood v Essendon – Anzac Day, 1995

With the 2020 AFL season on hold, 3AW will each weekend podcast some of the greatest matches we’ve ever broadcast, corresponding with a clash that was meant to be played each round.

This week: The first modern-day Anzac Day clash between Collingwood and Essendon in 1995, which ended in dramatic fashion.

Your commentators: Rex Hunt and Shane Healy.

Special comments: Sam Newman and Peter Daicos, with Graeme Bond on stats.

