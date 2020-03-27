From The Vault: Collingwood v Richmond – 1980 VFL Grand Final

With the 2020 AFL season on hold, 3AW will each weekend podcast some of the greatest matches we’ve ever broadcast, corresponding with a clash that was meant to be played each round.

This week: The 1980 GF classic between Richmond and Collingwood.

Your commentators: Harry Beitzel, Bill Jacobs, Tommy Lahiff.

Special comments: Rex Hunt, Neil Kerley, Frank Considine, Greg Browne, Gary Brice, “Polly” Perkins and Ray Young on stats.

