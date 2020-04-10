From The Vault: Hawthorn v Geelong – 1989 VFL Grand Final
With the 2020 AFL season on hold, 3AW will each weekend podcast some of the greatest matches we’ve ever broadcast, corresponding with a clash that was meant to be played each round.
This week: The classic 1989 grand final between Hawthorn and Geelong.
Your commentators: Rex Hunt and Bill Jacobs.
Special comments: Sam Newman and Ron Barassi and Graeme Bond on stats.
Click PLAY below, or catch it on your favourite podcasting app.
