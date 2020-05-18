Front line nurse reunited with her stolen car thanks to a 3AW listener

A front line nurse who had her family car stolen from Doreen has been reunited with her vehicle thanks to a 3AW listener.

Amanda was devastated when she called Neil Mitchell on Friday to ask for help to find her grey 1994 Toyota Surf, which was stolen from Doreen that morning.

Today, Amanda rang in to report some happy news — her car was found over the weekend, thanks to 3AW listener Muhammad.

“Can I just say thank you to lovely citizen Muhammad … who rang and let us know that the car was dumped in Lalor,” she said.

“He found me from your website.

“100 per cent the reason why our car is back is because of you and the listeners of 3AW. So thank you!

“We were feeling pretty low and everyone has just been so kind.”

Press PLAY below for Amanda’s call reporting the good news.