3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Front line nurse reunited with..

Front line nurse reunited with her stolen car thanks to a 3AW listener

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

A front line nurse who had her family car stolen from Doreen has been reunited with her vehicle thanks to a 3AW listener.

Amanda was devastated when she called Neil Mitchell on Friday to ask for help to find her grey 1994 Toyota Surf, which was stolen from Doreen that morning.

Today, Amanda rang in to report some happy news — her car was found over the weekend, thanks to 3AW listener Muhammad.

“Can I just say thank you to lovely citizen Muhammad … who rang and let us know that the car was dumped in Lalor,” she said.

“He found me from your website.

“100 per cent the reason why our car is back is because of you and the listeners of 3AW. So thank you!

“We were feeling pretty low and everyone has just been so kind.”

Press PLAY below for Amanda’s call reporting the good news.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.