Full interview: PM Scott Morrison on restrictions, China and Virgin

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia is on track to start lifting social distancing restrictions in four weeks if Australia maintains its current trajectory and puts planned measures in place.

Mr Morrison explained the modelling used to make such decisions to Neil Mitchell this morning.

As well as controlling the spread, and in lieu of a vaccine, the PM said we need to “build up our defences on testing, on tracing and an immediate response capability to lockdown on outbreaks”.

“Then, we believe in four weeks we’ll be able to ease some of those restrictions that we have in place.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

