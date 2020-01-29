Fire-ravaged East Gippsland communities will continue to need support ‘long after the cameras go’

A charity head says we need to continue to support the struggling East Gippsland communities for a long time if we hope to see them get back on their feet.

Ahead of Ross and John broadcasting live from Lakes Entrance on Friday, the boys spoke to Bronwyn Pike, CEO of Uniting Victoria and Tasmania to get an update on the recovery efforts in the area.

Ms Pike says the charities and fundraising efforts will continue in the long term to help families rebuild.

“Long after the cameras go, we have families who have already experienced poverty and challenges before these fires even came,” she said.

“These fires compound things for those families, those kids in foster care, the people who are homeless.

“We need to be here for the long term.”

Visit the Uniting website here to donate to their bushfire appeal.

Image: Saeed Khan/Getty