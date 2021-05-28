Furious nurse mocks construction worker who ‘doesn’t agree’ with masks

An exasperated nurse has called 3AW in disgust after finishing a 12-hour shift only to hear a construction worker proudly declare he didn’t wear a facemask at work last year because he “doesn’t like” things on his face.

Tension is simmering in the community over the construction sector being allowed to continue work in lockdown while almost all other industries cannot.

3AW was told on Thursday it was because the construction sector had a “proven track record of compliance” but Neil Mitchell received several reports on Friday suggesting the complete opposite.

It prompted Paul to call in to defend his workplace.

“We’re all wearing masks,” he said.

“I don’t agree with wearing a mask, personally, but we do what we have to do.”

Neil Mitchell immediately challenged Paul on that point, asking him why he didn’t “agree” with masks.

Press PLAY below to hear their fiery debate

“What are they doing?” Paul said in response.

“Last lockdown I didn’t wear it once.”

Paul said he had never met anybody who’d contracted COVID-19, or knew of anybody who knew anybody who had.

Amanda, who is a nurse and was giving care to her mother after finishing a 12-hour shift at work, heard Paul’s comments and rang in to call him a word “starting with T, ending in R and with two S’s in the middle”.

“We don’t willy-nilly put people on ventilators,” she said in frustration.

“Put a bloody mask on.

“Hooray to him – I don’t know whether to give him a medal for not wearing a mask last year or not,” she said sarcastically.

Press PLAY below to hear Amanda give Paul a serve