3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Furious nurse mocks construction worker..

Furious nurse mocks construction worker who ‘doesn’t agree’ with masks

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Furious nurse mocks construction worker who ‘doesn’t agree’ with masks

An exasperated nurse has called 3AW in disgust after finishing a 12-hour shift only to hear a construction worker proudly declare he didn’t wear a facemask at work last year because he “doesn’t like” things on his face.

Tension is simmering in the community over the construction sector being allowed to continue work in lockdown while almost all other industries cannot.

3AW was told on Thursday it was because the construction sector had a “proven track record of compliance” but Neil Mitchell received several reports on Friday suggesting the complete opposite.

It prompted Paul to call in to defend his workplace.

“We’re all wearing masks,” he said.

“I don’t agree with wearing a mask, personally, but we do what we have to do.”

Neil Mitchell immediately challenged Paul on that point, asking him why he didn’t “agree” with masks.

Press PLAY below to hear their fiery debate

“What are they doing?” Paul said in response.

“Last lockdown I didn’t wear it once.”

Paul said he had never met anybody who’d contracted COVID-19, or knew of anybody who knew anybody who had.

Amanda, who is a nurse and was giving care to her mother after finishing a 12-hour shift at work, heard Paul’s comments and rang in to call him a word “starting with T, ending in R and with two S’s in the middle”.

“We don’t willy-nilly put people on ventilators,” she said in frustration.

“Put a bloody mask on.

“Hooray to him – I don’t know whether to give him a medal for not wearing a mask last year or not,” she said sarcastically.

Press PLAY below to hear Amanda give Paul a serve

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332