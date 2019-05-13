Gary Ablett cleared over high hit on Sam Wright

Gary Ablett has no case to answer.

The Match Review Officer has cleared the Geelong champion over contact he made with North Melbourne’s Sam Wright.

It was the second week in a row the two-time Brownlow medallist came under scrutiny over a high hit.

It was the view of the MRO that while this was an intentional striking action, there was insufficient force to constitute a reportable offence.

Nat Fyfe has also been given the all-clear.

Sam Durdin, however, wasn’t as lucky.

The North Melbourne player has been offered a one-game ban over a clash with Gary Rohan.