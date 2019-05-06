Gary Ablett suspended by the Match Review Officer

Gary Ablett has been suspended for the first time in his career.

The champion midfielder has been offered a one-game ban for a high hit on Dylan Shiel.

The incident was graded by Match Review Officer Michael Christian as intentional conduct with low impact to the head.

Geelong faces North Melbourne this week.

Ablett, a two-time Brownlow medallist, has never been suspended in his glittering 328-game career.

“My information is he will appeal on one main ground in that they believe it was careless, not intentional,” Sportsday newsbreaker Tom Morris said.

