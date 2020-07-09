Geelong chief responds to suggestions of extending trip away from home

Geelong chief Brian Cook is preparing for the club to be asked to extend its trip away from Victoria.

And he doesn’t think it will go down well.

Speaking on 3AW Football, Cook assured the public there was “no degree of vacation or holidaying” as the Cats begin their 32 days away from home.

“Depending on what happens with state borders over the next week or two or three, there may be a request for us to consider coming back through another hub,” he said.

Caroline Wilson: “How would your players feel about that?”

Brian Cook: “I don’t think they’d be happy. And neither would I.

“We’ll do what we have to do and will consider all of these things but I take my hat off to the players.

“My personal opinion is 32 days is well and truly enough.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)