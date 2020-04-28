Geelong coach Chris Scott responds to latest reports on quarantine hubs

Geelong coach Chris Scott admits he struggles to the see the prospect of clubs spending at least two months away from family “getting up” but the AFL may be faced with little choice.

It comes on the back of reports suggesting clubs are going to be asked to spend eight weeks playing games in designated quarantine hubs, before being given a week off.

If coronavirus-related travel restrictions between states still had not been lifted, players would then be asked to return to the hubs for another two months.

The cost of travel, food and accommodation for two months is said to be the major hurdle in family not being allowed to travel with the players.

“I’m certainly not privy to that level of detail, but it sounds quite daunting,” Scott said on Sportsday.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW