Geelong defender unfazed by claims the club has peaked ‘too early’

Geelong defender Mark Blicavs says he won’t be getting distracted by claims the Cats have peaked too early this season.

The Cats have come under the microscope for the first time this year after dropping two of their past three games.

Speaking on Sportsday, Blicavs said he didn’t pay attention to what was being written and said outside the club – whether it be good or bad.

“I read the paper for the quizzes and that’s about it,” he said on 3AW.

“I’ll listen to what my coaches and teammates think and will leave the outside noise to everybody else.

“It is hard – there’s so much social media and media about that no doubt players would read things about them – positive and negative – but I think you’ve got to keep balanced and focus on what you can control.”

