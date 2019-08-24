Geelong dominate and show they are back in form for September

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 4:30PM: Shane McInnes, Matt Granland, Leigh Matthews, Jimmy Bartel and Jacqui Reed

It was a huge win for the Cats down at Kardinia Park who defeated the Blues by 68 points.

Carlton finish off their season with a loss and Geelong sit in the sweet spot for now as they head into September.

Patrick Dangerfield was a stand-out, kicking four goals and gathering 34 possessions, doing plenty for his Brownlow Medal chances.

For the Blues, Ed Curnow has suffered an achilles injury, at this point it is unknown the severity of the injury.

Fans gave Dale ‘Daisy’ Thomas a well earned send-off for his final career game, despite the loss.

HALF TIME

The Teague Train has stalled at GMHBA Stadium.

The Cats are all over the Blues at half time, leading by a monster 51 points in a game that’s largely been played in wet and windy conditions.

Dangerfield has 17 touches and three goals already, while Cripps (20) and Curnow (23) have plenty of the footy for Carlton.

PREVIEW

The second of 3AW Football’s Saturday triple header sees Geelong take on a rejuvenated Carlton in the final round of the season.

The Cats currently sit in second spot and need to win at Kardinia Park if they hold out any hope of reclaiming top spot ahead of Richmond’s final-round showdown against Brisbane yesterday.

The Blues are only playing for pride but will be hellbent on causing an upset which inturn would shape the eight.

Who wins? Tune into 3AW Football to find out!

