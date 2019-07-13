Geelong hold off the Saints to maintain their top spot

The Cats have held off the Saints to regain some breathing room at the top of the ladder.

St Kilda showed some serious pressure, but unfortunately Geelong were harder for longer.

The Little Master slipped two goals in less than a minute in the final quarter and it was all over from there.

Click PLAY to hear from Geelong star Tim Kelly

Click PLAY to hear from the St Kilda’s Shane Savage

Click PLAY below to catch the full match review

==================================

This is the first time St Kilda has led Geelong at half time in a match at Kardinia Park since Round 18, 2004.

St Kilda have shown the Cats their pressure tonight and are giving them a run for the four points.

Bruce and Marshall have been pivotal for the Saints so far, we are in for a big second half.

Click PLAY to hear the half-time report

==================================

Geelong may be at the top, but after last weeks stumble they’ll be looking to regain their status as Premiership favourites.

St Kilda have struggled to maintain a consistent level of footy and tonight’s match against one of the league’s top sides will be a challenge.

Ratugolea and Parfitt will make their way into the 22 for the Cats, and, Brown and Lonie are in for the Saints.

For all the action LIVE from GMHBA listen in from 7.20pm!

==================================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball