Geelong list boss says Jack Steven trade ‘nowhere near’ being done

Geelong list boss Stephen Wells says the Cats are “nowhere near” landing St Kilda star Jack Steven.

The Lorne-raised midfielder has been linked heavily with a move back down the coast this off-season.

And while the trade period doesn’t open until Monday, Steven’s move to the Cats had been viewed as a mere formality by some.

Wells said that was far from the case.

“We’re nowhere near doing a deal with St Kilda, so we’ll just have to see how that one pans out over the trade period,” he said on Sportsday.

Wells also provided an update on the Tim Kelly situation.

The gun midfielder wants to be traded to West Coast.

“The people at West Coast are good people to deal with, so hopefully can be worked out,” Wells said.

“But as I said, we’re keeping our options open.”

