Geelong president slams ‘disrespectful’ comments from minority of Cats fans

Geelong president Colin Carter says he’s “amazed” with a minority of fans who have sent “foul” letters to players and officials in previous weeks.

The Cats lost their third preliminary final in four years last night, going down to the Tigers by 19 points.

And in the aftermath, Carter revealed to 3AW Football the extent of some of the vitriol directed at key people at the club.

“I’m amazed at how ugly a very small rump of the supporters are,” he said.

“I’ve had letters over the last couple of weeks which are actually quite foul and this isn’t social media, these are people who in some cases who sign their names.

“They’re talking about our people in a way that’s completely disrespectful and completely inconsistent with how Geelong holds itself.

“It’s a very, very small rump, we enjoy enormous support from the majority of our members but there is an ugly side out there that is pretty distressing.

“If I was in the firing line like our players and coaches, it would get me down.”

(Image: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)