Geelong set to spring selection shock for preliminary final

Lachie Henderson will be named in Geelong’s side this week, Tom Morris reports.

The Sportsday newsbreaker said the tall utility was going to come into the Cats’ team ahead of Friday night’s preliminary final against Richmond.

It comes after Tom Hawkins failed to get his one-game ban for striking overturned at the tribunal.

Henderson has only played a handful of games this year and last kicked a goal in the 2017 preliminary final against Adelaide.

Morris said it was unclear where Henderson would start on the ground, with the possibility of Harry Taylor playing forward if Henderson was to line-up in defence.