Patrick Dangerfield won’t play this week.

The Geelong star will miss the clash with Gold Coast due to injury.

But there are a number of big inclusions.

Lance Franklin, Josh Kennedy and Daniel Wells will all play on Friday night when Sydney clashes with Collingwood.

Jordan De Goey hasn’t come up for the Pies, who will be missing a host of stars for the clash at the SCG.

Bryce Gibbs has been dropped again by Adelaide.