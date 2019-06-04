Geelong star shares his thoughts on what’s behind the Cats’ scintillating start

Geelong star Mitch Duncan says a better injury run and shake-up to the club’s forward line have both played their part in Geelong’s strong start to the season.

The Cats have burst out of the blocks this year, dropping just one game so far and sitting two games clear on top of the ladder.

But they certainly aren’t getting complacent.

“We’re in a nice position but footy can change very quickly, as we know,” Duncan said on 3AW.

