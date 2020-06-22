Geelong under fire for Jack Steven selection

Geelong made a mistake selecting Jack Steven against Carlton, says Jon Anderson.

Ando said the former St Kilda star looked “so out of place” against the Blues.

Steven wasn’t initially selected by the Cats, but came in after Brandan Parfitt withdrew with hamstring soreness.

Ando said Steven, who was hospitalised with a stab wound a month ago, looked miles off.

“Who makes that decision? Who’s responsible for selecting a bloke who’s clearly short of a gallop, in every sense of the word,” he said on 3AW Breakfast.

“His touch was poor, his kicking was poor and he just blew up.”

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)