Geelong’s ex-President weighs in on the home final debate

The AFL community has been consumed by the hot debate of the week, should Geelong hold the right to host a home final game?

Ex-President of the Geelong Football Club, Frank Costa, spoke to 3AW Football and said it’s not an easy question to answer.

“They should be given the opportunity for a home final, but I don’t know whether they should take that opportunity or not,” said Costa.

“We have the great privilege of having in excess of 65,000 members.

“I wouldn’t want to be the President of our club telling 30,000 members they can’t come to the finals.

“I know myself, if Geelong are playing in a final I want to go see it, I’d even travel interstate for it.

“Even if we could force the AFL to accept it, what about the fact our members would be disappointed?

“A big attraction for membership is the ability to go the finals.

“I think the board should decide in the end, but whatever is fair for the whole of the AFL should be fair for Geelong.”

