Geoff Walsh provides update on Brodie Grundy’s contract status

Collingwood football boss Geoff Walsh has confirmed the club has made star ruckman Brodie Grundy an offer as they look to lock him in long term.

The 25-year-old will become a restricted free agent at the end of 2020, with the South Australian native reportedly being targeted by Adelaide.

Walsh said there was a “need” to secure his services beyond next year but they were balancing just how much money they could offer him.

“Right now, there’s an offer on a table to Brodie and his management,” he said on 3AW

“Wherever it’ll land will commensurate with the undeniable fact that we need and want to retain Brodie Grundy.

“It’s a juggling act how much you can offer those guys and how much you can retain for safety in the salary cap and how much need to offer them to satisfy the player.

“It’s a complex issue.”

