Gerard Healy and ‘the problem we’ve got’ with the match review system

3 hours ago
Gerard Healy says the AFL needs to bring back “reckless” in its match review system.

It comes after Richmond’s Marlion Pickett escaped with a $1000 fine for a hit on Sydney’s Isaac Heeney.

It was graded as careless, low impact and high contact.

Healy said the penalty was too light.

“This is the problem we’ve got,” Healy said on 3AW.

“We need reckless back.

“There’s a big difference between careless, and reckless.”

