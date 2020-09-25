Gerard Healy, Bruce Eva and Sam McClure pay tribute to their mate, Dean Jones
Dean Jones was more than a regular contributor on Sportsday.
He was a friend.
Gerard Healy, Bruce Eva and Sam McClure paid tribute on Friday night following the sudden death of the cricket great.
“Much like his Test career, Jonesy’s time ended with no warning, way too early and shrouded by a sense of absolute injustice,” Gerard Healy said.
(Photo by K. Y. Cheng/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)