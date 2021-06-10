Gerard Healy floats radical change for Patrick Cripps
Gerard Healy says Carlton should consider turning Patrick Cripps into key forward who can play in the ruck.
The gun midfielder, who stands a towering 195 centimetres, has been “exposed” in defence this year, according to Healy.
Healy pointed out Richmond won a premiership with a half-back-flanker (Shaun Grigg) pinch-hitting in the ruck.
He said using Cripps in the ruck could turn a weakness into a strength for the Blues.
