Gerard Healy: In defence of Marvel Stadium

Gerard Healy says he can’t understand the fuss over Marvel Stadium.

It comes after Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said he “hated” the venue following the club’s thrilling win over GWS on Saturday night.

Healy said he was “really surprised” by Hardwick’s disparaging comments.

He also said criticism of the stadium was “short-sighted” given its crucial role in keeping the code alive during last year’s COVID-19 impacted season.

The AFL used the ground as collateral when locking away loans that kept the code from insolvency.

(Photo by Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images)