St Kilda and Carlton’s pre-season shootout at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night set tongues wagging about free-flowing footy making a return.

But, as always, it’s the pre-season and you don’t want to get carried away.

AFL great Gerard Healy shared his thoughts on Sportsday on Friday about “what was real” and what wasn’t.

He reckons shorter-quarters may make a permanent return in 2022.

