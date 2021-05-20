Gerard Healy overheard some significant AFL draft mail at a bayside café

Nick Daicos has long been considered the clear No.1 pick in the upcoming AFL draft.

But it’s meant little to North Melbourne and Hawthorn fans, given Daicos is all but certain to be heading to Collingwood under the father-son rule.

But according to Gerard Healy, who stumbled across a group of player managers in deep discussion at a bayside café on Thursday, Daicos may soon have a challenger as the top draft fancy.

And Sam McClure says it’ll leave North Melbourne fans “tearing their hair out”.

Sam Darcy, son of Western Bulldogs great Luke, has reportedly set recruiting tongues wagging in recent weeks.

“He’s going that well that he may go from somewhere from 15 to 20 to challenge Nick Daicos as the No.1 pick,” Healy said on Sportsday.

But you’d expect, like Daicos, Darcy to end up at the Bulldogs under the father-son rule.

“North Melbourne fans will be pulling their hair out,” Sam McClure said.

“They could potentially (finish last) and not get the best two picks in the draft.”

Press PLAY below to hear what Gerard Healy heard

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)