Gerard Healy questions whether Sydney rated Zak Jones highly enough

40 mins ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Gerard Healy says he was surprised to see Sydney let Zak Jones join St Kilda so easily.

The Sportsday host said he expected the pacey midfielder to prove one of the best pick-ups of the trade period.

“Sydney has got a slow midfield, they’ve got a midfield that needs development and they let Zak Jones out of the club for pick 32,” Healy said.

“I don’t think they valued Zak Jones.

“I think the Saints have done particularly well in getting him.”

