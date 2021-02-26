Gerard Healy reacts to the ‘hysteria’ surrounding the AFL’s controversial new rule
AFL great Gerard Healy has panned the “hysteria” surrounding the league’s controversial new man-on-the-mark rule.
He said many “knee-jerkers” were jumping the gun in criticising the rule.
Richmond and Melbourne had 45 scoring shots between them in a practice match on Friday.
“The game may have just stumbled on a way to set the Sherrin free without zones and may have found a way to make star full forwards the stars they were of yesteryear,” he said.
