Gerard Healy reacts to the ‘hysteria’ surrounding the AFL’s controversial new rule

2 hours ago
Article image for Gerard Healy reacts to the ‘hysteria’ surrounding the AFL’s controversial new rule

AFL great Gerard Healy has panned the “hysteria” surrounding the league’s controversial new man-on-the-mark rule.

He said many “knee-jerkers” were jumping the gun in criticising the rule.

Richmond and Melbourne had 45 scoring shots between them in a practice match on Friday.

“The game may have just stumbled on a way to set the Sherrin free without zones and may have found a way to make star full forwards the stars they were of yesteryear,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear his editorial

