Gerard Healy says AFL in danger of ‘sacrificing core pillar’ of footy

Gerard Healy says the AFL is risking one of the “core pillars” of football with its quest to kill congestion.

And it’s not the approach he’d take.

“I think the administrators are trying to solve congestion through changing rules,” the 1988 Brownlow Medal winner said on 3AW.

“And we’re in dangerous territory because I don’t think it will ever happen that way.

“I know there’s great hope that it’s the case but doing that will sacrifice one of the core pillars of the game and that’s protect the bloke who goes for the ball.”