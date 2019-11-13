Gerard Healy says Conor McKenna made a mistake (and it wasn’t the fact he played)

Gerard Healy says he has no issue with Conor McKenna playing Gaelic football while home in Ireland over the off-season.

But he said the young Essendon ace made one critical error.

“He should have been honest and told them he was going back to play,” Healy said on Sportsday.

Essendon coach John Worsfold said he was “really disappointed” in McKenna.

Healy said he had no problem with McKenna playing.

“I’m a bit of a fan that he can go back and play – it may encourage more (to come to Australia),” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

PIC: Getty Images