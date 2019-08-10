Giants footy director refusing to blame injuries following shock loss

GWS Giants football director Jimmy Bartel says Hawthorn were better in “every aspect” following their thumping 57-point loss on Friday night.

The Giants were heavily beaten by Hawthorn in Canberra, effectively ending their hopes of clinching a top four spot.

Bartel didn’t mince his words, admitting Giants players had some sole-searching to do in the wake of the shock result.

“They were better in every aspect of the game,” he said on 3AW Football.

“I’m trying to acknowledge how good they were, it was such a complete performance from them and they picked us apart.

“A lot of Giants players will have to individually look at themselves before the coaches look at themselves.

“There are a lot of injuries but I’m with Leon Cameron, injuries weren’t why they lost.”

