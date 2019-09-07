Giants prove the they are contenders ending the Dogs season

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12:00PM: Caroline Wilson, Tim Lane, Matthew Lloyd, Paul Roos, Tony Shaw, Jimmy Bartel, Tony Leonard and on the boundary, Jacqui Reed.

They’ve made the finals every year since 2016 and today they proved why they are one of the leagues top sides.

Tim Taranto was 3AW’s best on ground with 28 disposals and 7 marks, whilst Jeremy Finlayson, Toby Greene and Josh Kelly kicked three goals apiece.

Bulldogs may have said goodbye to their 2019 season, but they didn’t go unscathed.

Aaron Naughton damaged the lateral ligament in his left knee and was forced to sit out the remainder of the game after he landed awkwardly in a marking contest.

The Giants will now travel to take on the losers of Saturday night’s clash against the Lions and Tigers.

The Doggies have given it a good sniff, but the Giants hold the lead by ten points into the main break.

Bulldogs came out with a three goal burst midway through the term that has kept them in the match.

The Western Bulldogs could be on track to rediscover the magic that was the 2016 September season.

GWS have four consecutive finals campaigns behind them and are notorious for taking out the first round.

But, who could forget the famous preliminary final of 2016 where the Doggies stunned GWS at this very venue.

So who wins?

