Gil McLachlan responds as ’emotional’ Giants slam tribunal system

AFL boss Gil McLachlan has defended the league’s disciplinary system in the face of “emotional” criticism from the angry Toby Greene camp.

Greene will miss Saturday’s preliminary final against Collingwood after his appeal against a one-week ban for making unreasonable contact to Lachie Neale’s face failed.

It was the second time in as many weeks that Greene, a self-confessed on-field agitator, has faced the tribunal for an incident in which his hands have targeted an opponent’s face.

He was cleared for misconduct the previous week, but the Giants are today seething with yesterday’s guilty verdict.

They claim Greene has been suspended on reputation and have whacked the system.

GWS chief Dave Matthews this morning told Macquarie Sports Radio he has “very little confidence in the system”.

Meanwhile, Greene’s manager, Paul Connors, claimed it was the worst decision he’s seen in 20 years.

McLachlan wouldn’t comment on whether he agreed with the suspension, but said the system was “one hundred per cent” fair.

“It’s subjective,” he said after hearing the comments.

“You (Neil Mitchell) think he should’ve got more, the CEO (Matthews) thinks he should’ve got off.

“That’s football.”

Neil Mitchell said Greene only has himself to blame, and was lucky not to receive a harsher penalty.

“Toby Greene plays the game hard, but too often hard and unfair.

“Perhaps this will wake him up to himself.

“He is a top class player, could be a great of the game, but he needs to straighten out his attitude.”