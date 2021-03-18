Gillon McLachlan responds to dig from NRL boss

Gillon McLachlan has offered to host rugby league boss Peter V’landys at an AFL match.

It comes after V’landys called Australian rules football “boring”.

The outspoken rugby league honcho couldn’t resist taking a dig at the country’s biggest sporting code before the season got underway.

McLachlan offered an olive branch on 3AW.

“I’d love to take him if he wanted to come, but it doesn’t sound like he wants to,” McLachlan said with a laugh.

