3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Gillon McLachlan responds to Shai Bolton snub and calls for nightclub bans

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Football Featured
Article image for Gillon McLachlan responds to Shai Bolton snub and calls for nightclub bans

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan admits he was stunned Shai Bolton didn’t win Mark Of The Round.

The Richmond star finished behind Collingwood’s Brody Mihocek in voting.

“It was the weirdest thing I’ve ever heard,” McLachlan said on 3AW when asked what he thought of the decision.

The league chief said Bolton’s grab against Geelong was the best he’d seen in years.

“The energy it created at the ground was phenomenal,” he said.

Bolton can still win Mark Of The Year, with selectors able to add another five marks to the weekly winners at the end of the season.

It capped off a big week for Bolton, who will miss at least the next fortnight due to a broken wrist he suffered in a fight at a nightclub.

It’s led some to suggest a blanket ban on players attending nightclubs during the season.

“I think that’s for clubs and players to decide,” McLachlan said.

“I know clubs have had policies like that before, then if that is what the playing group agreed on, then clearly I’d be supportive.”

Press PLAY below to hear Gillon McLachlan’s thoughts

Neil Mitchell
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332