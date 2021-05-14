Gillon McLachlan responds to Shai Bolton snub and calls for nightclub bans

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan admits he was stunned Shai Bolton didn’t win Mark Of The Round.

The Richmond star finished behind Collingwood’s Brody Mihocek in voting.

“It was the weirdest thing I’ve ever heard,” McLachlan said on 3AW when asked what he thought of the decision.

The league chief said Bolton’s grab against Geelong was the best he’d seen in years.

“The energy it created at the ground was phenomenal,” he said.

Bolton can still win Mark Of The Year, with selectors able to add another five marks to the weekly winners at the end of the season.

It capped off a big week for Bolton, who will miss at least the next fortnight due to a broken wrist he suffered in a fight at a nightclub.

It’s led some to suggest a blanket ban on players attending nightclubs during the season.

“I think that’s for clubs and players to decide,” McLachlan said.

“I know clubs have had policies like that before, then if that is what the playing group agreed on, then clearly I’d be supportive.”

Press PLAY below to hear Gillon McLachlan’s thoughts