Gillon McLachlan says criticism of AFL over changes to EJ Whitten Legends game is misguided

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says criticism of the league over changes to the EJ Whitten Legends game is misguided.

“It’s not our game,” McLachlan said on 3AW.

This year’s charity match, which raises thousands for men’s health, has been branded “EJX” (in the style of AFLX) and will be played on a rectangle field at AAMI Park.

The decision has been lashed by fans online.

@AFL how can you repeatedly misread the crowd so often. — Jake bateman (@BeardedCaravan) July 25, 2019

The EJ Whitten game has survived all these years because it reminds us of the old days. You just don’t get it do you @AFL — sharon cold ❄️ (@coldshar) July 25, 2019

While a big supporter of the event, Gillon McLachlan said the decision to change to an AFLX format had nothing to do with league headquarters.

“There’s a group of volunteers who are raising money for men’s health and they do a great job,” the league’s chief executive said on 3AW.

“The format and what they want to do is a question for those guys.

“I know Marvel Stadium isn’t available.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings