Gippsland residents evacuated amid fast-rising floodwaters

33 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Some Traralgon residents have been evacuated amid fast-rising floodwaters in Gippsland.

There are several emergency warnings in place in surrounding areas.

It comes following a spate of wild weather across the state.

“The water catchment here, Traralgon Creek, has had around 250mm fall into that area, which gives you an idea of how much rain has hit this area and that water needs to flow somewhere,” Mimi Becker, from Nine News, told Tom Elliott.

“There is a bit more rain predicted in coming days.”

3AW Drive listener, Jenni, sent Tom Elliott a few pictures from Traralgon.

