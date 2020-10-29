Woman who sparked lockdown joy with chalk drawings attacked in spiteful letter

A Gladstone Park woman who has brought joy to her neighbourhood with colourful chalk drawings on the footpath during lockdown has been sent a nasty letter from a spiteful neighbour.

Fiona Cracknell received a copy of a letter sent to council by an anonymous neighbour earlier this week.

The letter labels Ms Cracknell a “pretentious pr**k” for her chalk drawings, which have included cartoon characters and football team logos.

The Rumour File was tipped off to the spiteful neighbour’s letter, and 3AW Mornings confirmed it with Ms Cracknell.

“I got a letter in my letterbox … about my chalk drawing and the possibility of someone slipping over on it,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“But, I mean, chalk is actually a grip agent, people use it for weightlifting and gymnastics.”

Ms Cracknell said she was upset by the letter, but she won’t stop doing her chalk drawings.

“Even though I was really upset at the time, when I got the letter, the amount of love I’ve received has just been exceptional and it’s made me really want to keep going,” she said.

“I see a little kid go past and they say ‘What are you drawing next?’

“It just makes my day.”

Press PLAY below for more.



