Gold Coast chairman fiercely defends AFL’s handling of Round 1 decision

Gold Coast Suns chairman Tony Cochrane has fiercely defended the AFL over its delay in making a call on Round 1.

Some footy fans (and even clubs) appear to be getting increasingly restless about whether or not the season will start on Thursday, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cochrane told 3AW it was clear the league was simply doing its due diligence before making a final call.

“There is one reason the AFL is the No.1 sport in the country and that is because it has got an outstanding commission and an outstanding AFL management team running it,” he said.

“They’re just doing a thorough job, in my opinion.

“They’ll think of every single thing, and think of every contingency.

“I’m sure they’re planning for more than just this weekend, I’m sure that’s coming into it (the decision).

“If you’re going to make a start here, I think the objective will be to try and get as many games away as we humanly can in the next few weeks before we’re ultimately closed down.

“Regrettably, I think that day will come as it has in most other global sports.”

(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)