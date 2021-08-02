Gold Coast chief asked about possible interest in Alastair Clarkson

Gold Coast chief Mark Evans says the Suns have not spoken with Alastair Clarkson about a future role at the club.

But he says the Suns will do “anything” to make their club better.

Questions have again been asked about where the Gold Coast Suns are at following a 98-point drubbing at the weekend.

Speaking on 3AW, Evans said the Suns would be looking at the structure of its football department at the end of the season to help get the best out of Stuart Dew.

But he says he had not spoken with Clarkson. Yet.

“I have not had any discussion with him,” Evans said on 3AW.

“It comes down to, really, what Clarko wants to do.

“Does he want to have a sabbatical year? Does he want to help a club and a coach develop? Or does he want to coach a team in his own right? Those are questions for him, first and foremost.

“We would do anything to make our club better.”

(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)