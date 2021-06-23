Gold Coast coach responds to reports he’s fallen out with one of his assistants

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew denies reports he’s fallen out with former teammate Josh Francou.

Francou, now an assistant coach under Dew, is leaving the club to return to Adelaide for family reasons.

The Suns have openly stated they’re “disappointed” to be losing Francou, but Dew denies any suggestion it’s led to friction.

“I’ve known him for 20 years and I’ll be close to him for the next 20,” he said on 3AW.

Francou and Dew played together at Port Adelaide in the early 2000s.

Dew said there were a few key factors behind Francou’s departure, but remained tight-lipped.

“It’s not my story to tell,” he said.

(Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)